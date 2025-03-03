Teen girl, mother charged after violent stabbing at Harris County apartment, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 13-year-old girl is behind bars after she allegedly stabbed a neighbor multiple times during a dispute on Sunday morning.

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the 13-year-old and a 19-year-old male neighbor had ongoing issues for a while.

On Sunday, the two were arguing at an apartment complex at 4820 Aldine Mail Route when the man pushed the girl, deputies said.

The girl left, returned with a knife, and stabbed the man multiple times, the Sheriff told ABC13.

The mother allegedly tried to get rid of the knife before police arrived.

The teen is booked in the Harris County Juvenile Probation Center, charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Her mother is booked in the Harris County Jail, charged with tampering with evidence.

The wounded man is hospitalized in serious but fair condition.