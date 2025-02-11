Airbus exploring controversial double-level airplane seat design

Some airlines might soon say goodbye to the overhead cabin to allow two levels of seats.

Some airlines might soon say goodbye to the overhead cabin to allow two levels of seats.

Some airlines might soon say goodbye to the overhead cabin to allow two levels of seats.

Some airlines might soon say goodbye to the overhead cabin to allow two levels of seats.

If you've seen images of the infamous double-level airplane seat concept and thought "that's never going to happen" - maybe think again.

Aviation start-up Chaise Longue, the brains behind the controversial dual-level seat, announced today it's "exploring some early stage concepts" with aviation giant Airbus.

This collaboration with an aircraft manufacturing heavyweight is a significant step in this seat design's journey from college student project to potential in-air reality.

Designer and Chaise Longue CEO Alejandro Núñez Vicente tells CNN Travel he's thankful Airbus sees "the true potential of two-level seating."

An Airbus representative confirmed to CNN Travel that "Chaise Longue is exploring some early stage concepts with Airbus on two-level seating solutions for Airbus commercial aircraft."

The representative added that "given the nature of this early phase level," Airbus preferred "not to further comment at this stage."

Airbus is "exploring some early stage concepts" based around Alejandro Núñez Vicente's Chaise Longue double-level airplane seat design. CHAISE LONGUE via CNN Newsource

Dual-level design

The crux of Núñez Vicente's Chaise Longue seat design is the removal of the overhead cabin to allow two levels of seats in a single aircraft cabin.

The idea is that travelers would have the option of booking the top row or the bottom row - and while the lower level might look less-than-appealing in photos, bottom passengers would be able to stretch out their legs and enjoy extra leg room. The top level is also designed to give "larger recline angles" and "leg-stretching possibility" than your average economy airplane seat, says Núñez Vicente.

Núñez Vicente initially developed the design for economy cabins before last year premiering a business class/first class iteration.

CNN Travel tested out early prototypes of both concepts and concluded that while the lower level has definite claustrophobia potential, the increased leg room could cancel out the potential cabin fever for some passengers.

Núñez Vicente says he can't specify what kind of cabin the Airbus collaborations might target - and he can't currently confirm how similar or different the new concepts might be to the previously showcased concepts. There are currently no concept images available or details on the new designs.

But Núñez Vicente says the Chaise Longue goal remains the same: to "optimize the space" in the cabin for passengers and airlines alike.

Social media reaction

Núñez Vicente's design has gone viral on more than one occasion - with some prospective travelers cracking jokes about passing wind, while others suggest the design is a cynical ploy to cram more passengers into the cabin.

Núñez Vicente emphasizes he's not trying to eradicate regular airplane seating altogether. He envisages an airplane cabin in which the Chaise Longue is in the center, flanked by two rows of traditional airplane seating.

The fact that this concept could also "give the airline a new revenue stream or a new way to make more money out of those passengers or put more seats in" - as Núñez Vicente put it at the Aviation Interiors Expo in 2024 - is merely an added bonus, he insists.

And in general, Núñez Vicente is a believer in the old adage that there's no such thing as bad publicity. Continued interest in the design from the aviation industry suggests airlines and aircraft manufacturers are unperturbed by the seat's social media backlash.

"Every innovation has a lot of good reviews and also bad reviews," says Núñez Vicente, suggesting the naysayers haven't impacted the development of the design.

"Of course, there are drawbacks, and the social media one is there," says Núñez Vicente. "It's a present one. But to be honest, the advantages of this, these seats on two levels, are completely on top of those drawbacks."

Núñez Vicente says Chaise Longue also remains "open for collaboration" with other aviation companies.

In the meantime, it's unlikely you'll see double-level seating on an airplane near you anytime soon - as Núñez Vicente acknowledges, "there is still a long development ahead."

"However, with the support from Airbus this is a realistic and achievable objective that will greatly improve travel for passengers," he says.

The-CNN-Wire & 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.