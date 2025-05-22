Bush and Hobby airports currently short-staffed on certified air traffic controllers, FAA says

The FAA says Bush Intercontinental and Hobby airports are currently short-staffed on certified air traffic controllers amid a nationwide shortage.

The FAA says Bush Intercontinental and Hobby airports are currently short-staffed on certified air traffic controllers amid a nationwide shortage.

The FAA says Bush Intercontinental and Hobby airports are currently short-staffed on certified air traffic controllers amid a nationwide shortage.

The FAA says Bush Intercontinental and Hobby airports are currently short-staffed on certified air traffic controllers amid a nationwide shortage.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As an air traffic controller shortage grips the nation, the Federal Aviation Administration told ABC13 that George Bush Intercontinental Airport is about 15% short on certified air traffic controllers, while Hobby is almost 19% short.

"George Bush Intercontinental Houston Airport is authorized for 39 fully certified controllers. It has 33 fully certified controllers and five controllers in training. Houston Hobby Airport is authorized for 22 fully certified controllers. It has 18 fully certified controllers and four controllers in training," read a statement from an FAA spokesperson.

On Wednesday night, an air traffic controller shortage at Austin Bergstrom International Airport prompted the FAA to issue a ground stop. More than 150 flights were delayed.

READ MORE: FAA orders ground delay at Austin-Bergstrom Airport due to staffing issues

The ground stop happened amid the fourth week of air traffic controller staffing-related issues at Newark Airport.

RELATED: Newark problems and recent crashes put focus on air traffic controller shortage and aging equipment

Crystal Cranmroe has the latest from Newark Airport

"Flying is no longer fun," said Kimberly Gilbertson, who flew into Bush Airport Wednesday for a wedding.

Glibertson told ABC13 that airline personnel told her the delays she encountered on her multi-leg journey were due to staffing issues.

"There is a lot more headache," Gilbertson said.

For more updates on this story, follow Shannon Ryan on Facebook, X and Instagram.