Houston man says he lost his job at Advance Auto Parts after video shows him trying to stop thief

HOUSOTN, Texas (KTRK) -- A southeast Houston man claims he lost his job after trying to stop a thief.

It happened on April 24 at Advance Auto Parts on Almeda Genoa near the Gulf Freeway.

Video from inside the store shows the employee trying to keep a man from leaving with store merchandise while another worker calls 911.

The video is now part of an investigation conducted by the Houston Police Department.

The incident is also why Greg Pinson says he is out of a job.

"He said, 'You're being fired for basically being rude to a customer.' I said, 'Wow. That really hit me in the gut,'" Pinson said.

Pinson said he worked as a manager for Advance Auto Parts for 22 years at nine different stores.

He's also a decorated Navy veteran.

"I served my country for 24 years," he said. "All I knew since the age of 18 was to be loyal and have commitment."

But part of Pinson's military training includes following orders. Pinson said he knows he may have gone too far.

"I think I broke store policy. I do. As far as stopping the individual from leaving with the items from the store," Pinson said.

Eyewitness News asked him if he would do it again.

"I can't say I wouldn't do it again," he responded.

ABC13 reached out to Advance Auto Parts multiple times and did not receive a response.

