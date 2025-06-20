Pregnant brain-dead woman kept on life support raises ethical, legal questions

ATLANTA -- Adriana Smith, a 31-year-old Georgia nurse and mother, was just eight weeks pregnant when she was declared brain dead in February after suffering a medical condition.

However, the family claims the hospital told them legally she had to be kept on life support to allow the fetus to grow. The family claims doctors told them they were not legally allowed to consider other options, according to local Atlanta station 11Alive.

Last week, Smith's baby was born by emergency Caesarean section, weighing under 2 pounds and needing care in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), reported 11Alive.

Smith's family did not respond to ABC News' request for comment.

In a statement to ABC News, Emory Healthcare, the health care system Emory hospitals fall under, said its staff makes medical recommendations for patients using many factors.

"The top priorities at Emory Healthcare continue to be the safety and wellbeing of the patients and families we serve. Emory Healthcare uses consensus from clinical experts, medical literature and legal guidance to support our providers as they make medical recommendations," the statement read. "Emory Healthcare is legally required to maintain the confidentiality of the protected health information of our patients, which is why we are unable to comment on individual matters and circumstances."

The case has captured national attention and raised numerous legal and ethical questions about medical consent; who should get to make decisions for permanently incapacitated people, especially when pregnant; and whether abortion laws are further complicating pregnancy care.

"This is a case that reflects the confusion in the post-Dobbs-era," Michele Goodwin, the O'Neill professor of constitutional law and global health policy at Georgetown Law, told ABC News, referencing the Supreme Court decision that resulted in the overruling of Roe v. Wade.

"Because the hospital believed that it could not allow this brain-dead woman to simply be deceased because the state has a very strict abortion law, they believe that they needed to do all matters possible to keep the fetus alive," she continued.

What happened to Adriana Smith?

Smith, who was 30 at the time, went to Northside Hospital in metro Atlanta in early February after developing severe headaches, her mother, April Newkirk, told 11Alive.

Newkirk said Smith was given medication and sent home. She was not given a CT scan and not kept overnight for observation, according to Newkirk.

Northside Hospital did not immediately return ABC News' request for comment.

Newkirk said Smith's boyfriend woke up to her daughter gasping for air and she was taken to Emory Decatur -- and then Emory University Hospital -- where a CT scan showed multiple blood clots in her brain, according to 11Alive. She was declared brain dead on Feb. 19.

The family told the local station that doctors allegedly said they were legally obligated to keep Smith on life support until the fetus was viable.

"I think every woman should have the right to make their own decision," Newkirk told 11Alive. "And if not, then their partner or their parents."

Newkirk said the family might not have chosen to end the pregnancy, but not having the decision because of the law added to their trauma, reported 11Alive.

How does Georgia's abortion law play a role?

In 2019, Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law Georgia's so-called heartbeat bill, known as the LIFE Act.

The law prevents abortions from being performed once fetal cardiac activity can be detected, which typically occurs at about six weeks' gestation -- before many women know they're pregnant -- and redefines the word "person" in Georgia to include an embryo or fetus at any stage of development.

The ban was initially blocked in court but was reinstated after the U.S. Supreme Court overruled Roe v. Wade in 2022. In September 2024, a state judge ruled that the ban was unconstitutional, but it was reinstated one week later by the Georgia Supreme Court.

Goodwin said the act does not explicitly state that a deceased pregnant patient must be kept tethered to mechanical ventilation and there is no legislative history suggesting this was the intent of legislators who wrote the law.

Arthur Caplan, a professor of bioethics at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, believes the hospital could have misinterpreted Georgia's abortion law.

"What happened had nothing to do with abortion," Caplan told ABC News. " [ The hospital ] said they felt they had their hands tied. They couldn't do anything. They might break the abortion laws. Stopping care on a dead body that's pregnant is not an abortion. It just isn't. There is no way it can be."

Thaddeus Pope, a law professor and bioethicist at the Mitchell Hamlin School of Law in St. Paul, Minnesota, agreed, saying if the family had declined continuing organ-sustaining treatment for Smith, it would not qualify as an abortion.

"Yes, it would cause the death of the fetus, but that would not have been the goal or the intent or the motive, and that's a requirement under the definition of an abortion in the state of Georgia," he told ABC News.

He added that Emory health care professionals may have been worried about turning off life support due to the "fetal personhood" section of the act.

In a statement to 11Alive in May, the Georgia attorney general's office clarified that the act did not require Emory to keep Smith on life support.

The office did not return ABC News' request for comment.

Who gets to make medical decisions?

Typically, hospitals follow advance directives, which are legal documents in which individuals outline instructions for medical care if they become unable to make decisions for themselves.

If the individual does not have an advance directive, decisions on medical care generally fall to next of kin, such as a spouse, adult children or parents.

It is not clear if Smith had an advance directive, but it likely would have been inapplicable because she was declared legally dead. In he absence of a directive, the decision on care should have fallen to a family member, according to Caplan.

"There's no ethical justification for making unilateral decisions about what happened to Ms. Smith," Caplan said. "The family should have been involved to the extent to which they were capable of doing it."

He said if the family felt too overwhelmed, then the next step would be getting a judge to appoint an independent guardian who can make decisions, adding, "You don't have the hospital staff do it."

Pope said that under the Georgia Advance Directive for Health Care Act of 2007, a pregnant patient cannot be removed from life-sustaining treatment if the fetus is viable, even if there is an advanced directive request the removal. However, he said this would not apply to Smith because she was declared brain dead.

Goodwin said she believes the landscape in a post-Dobbs America means more cases like Smith's are likely to occur and there will be confusion over what treatment to provide.

Many state abortion laws have criminal penalties against medical providers, doctors, nurses or hospitals that perform abortions, which leads to providers being overly cautious, she explained.

"So, what were the gold standards of treatment have now been put to the sidelines, as there is just simply confusion and a sense that better to not provide services, better to keep a person on ventilation who's brain dead than to act according to medical training and ethical training," Goodwin said.

Caplan said there are ethical concerns raised about maintaining artificial breathing and heart function for Smith to help the fetus grow. [ moved up ]

"The baby was incubated in a dead body. Is that normal?" he said. "Did the baby get enough oxygen, nutrients from a dead body Sadly, I'm not yet convinced that just because a baby has been delivered that the outcome is going to be good."

Whether the family decided they did or did not want to keep Smith alive to save her baby, the choice should have been theirs, Pope said.

"Arguably that same choice that would have been presented to the pregnant patient herself should be presented to the pregnant patient's substitute decision-maker," he said.

Is there an obligation to keep the fetus alive?

Newkirk told 11Alive doctors told the family that Smith's baby had a build-up of fluid in the brain and there were concerns of health issues including a risk of blindness or not being able to walk.

"This decision should've been left to us. Now we're left wondering what kind of life he'll have -- and we're going to be the ones raising him," she told the station.

Although doctors were hoping to keep Smith alive up until 32 weeks gestation, an emergency C-section was performed at 25 weeks gestation. It's unclear why the emergency C-section was needed. Baby Chance was born weighing 1 pound and 13 ounces and will require NICU care, according to 11Alive.

A legally dead pregnant patient being kept on life support for so long is very rare. A 2014 review found most documented cases show gestation being prolonged by two to six weeks in legally dead pregnant patients.

Additionally, a systematic review from German researchers found 30 such cases in medical literature between 1982 and 2010. Of those cases, just 12 viable infants were born and survived the neonatal period, which is the first 28 days of life.

"I think there's a lot of lessons about the impact of abortion and fetal personhood laws," Pope said. "I think this is an extreme example that shows the impact is far wider than just preventing a so-called traditional abortion, and I think it adversely impacts the health care of pregnant women."