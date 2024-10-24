Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame unveiled for comic actor Ken Jeong

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES -- Actor and comedian Ken Jeong saw his star unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Jeong is best known for his roles in "The Hangover," "Crazy Rich Asians," "Community" and "Dr. Ken." That series was a nod to the impressive medical career he had before he traded in his scrubs for the big screen.

"He did his residency at UCLA, and he put in all those thousands of hours to be a doctor, hard to do. And then, you know what Ken said while he was doing that, he said, I think I'll go to some open mics," said friend and "Community" costar Joel McHale.

The celebrated movie star dedicated this moment to his fans - and his wife.

"A lot of people say, 'Well, I wouldn't be here without my wife.' No, I would not be here without my wife," said Jeong. "So Tran, I love you. You are my partner in crime. I love you so much. I honestly don't know what I would do without you."

It was a star-studded turnout - including Randall Park, his co-hosts from "The Masked Singer" Nick Cannon and Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, plus a performance by Robin Thicke.

"In addition to the fans, this is dedicated to that one Asian-American person that moves out to Hollywood and is just nervous that maybe this won't happen. Maybe I can't do it. Go to 1708 Vine Street. Look at my star, situated right next to, at my request, Lucy Liu's and Anna May Wong's star," said Jeong.

