Accused scam artist arrested at The Woodlands Mall had $18K cash and stolen goods, deputies say

Investigators said the suspect, who was wanted on multiple felony warrants throughout the U.S., engaged in a "quick change" scam -- which thieves use to deceive cashiers into accepting less money.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (KTRK) -- An alleged scam artist arrested at The Woodlands Mall was found with a large sum of cash linked to various thefts, according to deputies.

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office said 26-year-old Ion Szep was arrested after a brief foot chase at the mall on Aug. 22.

Investigators said Szep engaged in a "quick change" scam -- which is a sleight-of-hand trick thieves use to deceive cashiers into accepting less money than the total purchase amount.

When deputies found Szep at the mall, he reportedly fled from the scene. He was successfully taken into custody after a brief foot chase, MCSO said.

Investigators searched his vehicle and found stolen merchandise and over $18,000 in cash -- all linked to various thefts at multiple stores, deputies said.

According to MCSO, Szep was wanted on multiple felony warrants from throughout the United States. He was arrested for theft and the outstanding warrants and is currently being held at the Montgomery County Jail.