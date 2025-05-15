Transportation jobs continue to be created and ABC13's Who's Hiring Job Fair has a way to break in

Despite trade talks, transportation jobs continue to rise, and our ABC13 Who's Hiring Job Fair has a way for you to break into the industry.

Despite trade talks, transportation jobs continue to rise, and our ABC13 Who's Hiring Job Fair has a way for you to break into the industry.

Despite trade talks, transportation jobs continue to rise, and our ABC13 Who's Hiring Job Fair has a way for you to break into the industry.

Despite trade talks, transportation jobs continue to rise, and our ABC13 Who's Hiring Job Fair has a way for you to break into the industry.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Despite trade talks, transportation jobs continue to rise, and our ABC13 Who's Hiring Job Fair has a way for you to break into the industry.

On Thursday, we're partnering with Workforce Solutions for our latest job fair. Our in-person event takes place at San Jacinto College's north campus at 5800 Uvalde Rd, Houston, TX 77049.

The job fair focuses on employers in the production and transportation industry. In the April jobs report, transportation and warehousing added nearly 30,000 jobs, which was the second largest gaining sector.

Texas A &M Economist Jorge Barro told ABC13 there are concerns trade talks in Washington D.C. could impact the industry. That's because if tariffs are added, it makes products more expensive to ship.

However, so far, industry jobs continue to be created. There are ways to break into the industry.

It's considered one of the one of the high skill-high growth occupations, and Workforce Solutions offers a scholarship to help get you into programs.

Texas Southern University offers a transportation program. Student, Olivia Bivins told ABC13 why she enjoys it.

"It's really hands on," Bivins explained. "There are opportunities for students to get involved in internships."

While attention is on shipping because of trade talks, TSU professor Keziah Hill said there are many options for students to explore that aren't tied to shipping.

"The field is so broad, you don't technically have to go into the trading industry," Hill explained. "You could go into the port management side of the industry. You could go into the aviation side of the industry."

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows people who coordinate an organization's supply chain make on average $80,000. It's not just good pay, but TSU professor Robert Morgan said there are other perks.

"You have the chance to travel," Morgan said. "There are not too many places I haven't been to."

If you're not able to make our ABC13 Who's Hiring job fair in person, you can hear from industry experts from wherever you stream ABC13. Starting at 10:00 a.m., ABC13's Nick Natario will be live with experts to talk about the transportation industry and how you can get a job in it.

For updates on this story, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, X and Instagram.