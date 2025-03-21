Houston's Tina Knowles makes stop in hometown for new book tour starting in April

HOUSTON, Texas -- Tina Knowles - businesswoman, fashion designer, art collector, activist, and mother to Beyonce and Solange - will go on a nine-city tour to promote her memoir Matriarch, which will debut on Tuesday, April 22.

Of course, one of the stops will be right here in Houston - her neck of the woods - at Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land on Monday, May 5. The tour will start in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, April 30, and end in London on Wednesday, June 4.

At each event, Knowles will talk about her book, which, according to a press release, is "a page-turning chronicle of family love and heartbreak, of loss and perseverance, and of the kind of creativity, audacity, and will it takes for a girl from Galveston to change the world."

