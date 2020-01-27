24/7 Live
Wednesday, January 1, 2025
Houston Grand Opera Contest 2025
Houston Roughnecks Contest 2025
Houston Symphony Contest 2025
Jocelyn Nungaray's murder suspects expected back in court today
TEA extends HISD takeover until June 2027
1 hour ago
Warmer and drier week ahead, near triple-digit this weekend
24 minutes ago
Man on probation for sex crime arrested for child sex assault: HCSO
1 hour ago
Boulder attack: Suspect charged with federal hate crime
16 minutes ago
Texas Legislature ends with major votes on schools, THC, and abortion
John Brenkus, host of 'Sports Science' show, dies at 54
2 hours ago
Man dies after being found shot during welfare check, deputies say
3 hours ago