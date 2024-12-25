AAA projects 9.1 million Texans will travel 50+ miles from home for the holidays, 93% by car

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Approximately 9.1 million people in the Lone Star State will travel 50 miles or more from home between the period of Dec. 21 to Jan. 1, according to AAA Texas. That's 2.2% higher than 2023, but falls shy 3.9% of the record set in 2019.
Out of that number, 93% will likely travel by car. Travel experts said many travelers, particularly families with young children, prefer the flexibility and lower cost that road trips provide.
INRIX, a provider of transportation data and insights, said the worst traffic delays typically happen the weekends before Christmas Day and New Year's Day. Congestion is usually minimal on the actual holidays.
Looking locally at the Houston area, the peak congestion will likely happen between Lafayette, Louisiana to Houston via I-10 west on Dec. 27 around 5:45 p.m., increasing by 53% compared to typical commute days.
As far as gas, the statewide average in Texas is about the same as last year. Typically, the demand for gas decreases in December when the weather gets colder, more people work remotely, and shoppers buy their gifts online instead of in person.
For those who will be driving long hours, AAA recommends the following tips to keep everyone safe on the roads:
