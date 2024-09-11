$800M jackpot-winning Mega Millions ticket sold at Sugar Land gas station

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Someone lucky in Sugar Land is waking up richer on Wednesday... $800 million richer!

The winning Mega Millions ticket was sold at the Murphy USA gas station off Highway 90A, right across from Constellation Field in Sugar Land.

The $800 million prize is the fifteenth Mega Millions jackpot won in Texas since December 2003 and the seventh largest jackpot in the game's history.

"How do you feel about your chances?" an ABC13 photojournalist asked a shopper at the store on Wednesday morning.

"Greatly improved here. I'll start getting them when I stop in the mornings to get my gas," Lucell Hopes said.

And what would Hopes do with the money?

"Man, I would do a lot. Pay off all my bills and take care of my family," he told ABC13.

The big winner took the lump sum option of just over $404 million before taxes.

They have 180 days to claim the prize.

The winning ticket matched all siz numbers in Tuesday's drawing -- 1, 2, 16, 24, 66 plus Mega Ball 6.

You always want to check your tickets, because other prizes are up for grabs! Mega Millions said four tickets matched the five white balls to win the game's $1 million second-tier prize.

The Mega Millions jackpot now resets to $20 million and the next drawing is this Friday.

Fun fact -- seven Mega Millions jackpots have been won on a Friday the 13th.