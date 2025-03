6-year-old boy drowns in apartment bathtub in northwest Harris County, according to sheriff's office

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In northwest Harris County, deputies aren't saying much about a drowning involving a child.

This happened Monday night at an apartment complex on Mills Road near FM 1960, which is in the Willowbrook area.

The sheriff's office sent out a message on X, saying a 6-year-old boy drowned in a bathtub and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Deputies tell us they're looking into the child's medical history to see if it had anything to do with his death.