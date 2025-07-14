University of Houston snags hometown 4-star wide receiver from Iowa Colony

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On the day Houston celebrates Houston, 713 Day got a whole lot better for the University of Houston when Iowa Colony's four-star wide receiver Jayden Warren committed to the hometown Houston Cougars!

An overflow crowd was on hand at Meridiana Conservatory in Rosharon for the big announcement.

"It was really just a stress reliever, so just getting down to one school that felt like home the best and having the best community and family around, it felt great," Jayden Warren said.

It couldn't have been more perfect when Warren announced he was staying home on 713 Day.

"Nobody was a stranger; it felt like home," Warren said.

"It felt like everyone knew each other, and nobody was a stranger. I always wanted to be somewhere it felt like home, not just a good football program."

Coog fans have to be excited to add another huge football recruit. Warren joins fellow 2026 commits Keisean Henderson, one of the best quarterback prospects in the nation, and 3-star WR Paris Melvin, Jr. from Cypress Springs.

"(We) just laugh, kick it; we talk outside football; we talk about life," Henderson said. "Like me, he and Paris, we have this bond now; it's like a trio, we're all like brothers."

For as talented as he is on the field, so many spoke about how Warren conducts himself off the field.

"He's a character, but at the same time, he can also get serious and be that guy when something needs to be said, it is said," Iowa Colony QB Carson White said.

"At the end of the day, sports is great, athletics is fantastic, but being a great person is number one," Iowa Colony Head Coach Ray Garza said. "Because of his parents, Jayden is on that track."

And speaking of his parents, commitment day comes as a relief, knowing the sacrifices made to put Jayden in the best position to succeed.

"Satisfied seeing that everything you poured into him is manifesting," Jayden's mom, Racquel Warren Patterson, said. "All the long days and short nights with practices from little league to middle school, now to high school; he's going on to do bigger things in college, and I can't wait to see what he does."