3 suspects in custody after police witness shooting in west Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three suspects are in custody after two men were shot in the legs late Tuesday night in west Houston.

According to police, officers witnessed the shooting at Town Park Drive near Point West Drive at about 11:10 p.m. This is located just south of the Westpark Tollway, near Strake Jesuit.

While some units provided first aid to the shooting victims, other officers chased the suspects' vehicle, with the shooter inside, for five to 10 minutes, police said.

Authorities arrested the suspects and recovered guns.

The wounded men were both taken to the hospital. They're expected to survive.

Police are still trying to determine what led up to the shooting.