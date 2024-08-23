Katy-area woman returns home from trip to find 3 horses were stolen from property

A Katy-area woman is desperately searching for her three horses, which she said were stolen out of her property while she was out of town.

A Katy-area woman is desperately searching for her three horses, which she said were stolen out of her property while she was out of town.

A Katy-area woman is desperately searching for her three horses, which she said were stolen out of her property while she was out of town.

A Katy-area woman is desperately searching for her three horses, which she said were stolen out of her property while she was out of town.

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A Katy woman is asking for the public's help after three of her six horses were stolen from her home on Katy Hockley Cut-Off Road.

Lauren St. Hilaire said she realized the horses were missing Saturday after returning from a trip.

"They're 1,000-pound animals. They're not easy to disappear," St. Hilaire said.

Among the missing horses is her 22-year-old mare, El.

"Since I was little, she's always been around," she said.

St. Hilaire said she scoured her 30-acre property but still couldn't find the horses.

"I've been all over it, thinking maybe they were hiding," she said.

What she finds when she reaches the edge of her property erases all doubt about what had happened. She said her fence had been cut.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said its livestock division is investigating the horse heist, and St. Hilaire said she won't get much rest until her horses are found.

"I hardly sleep. I'm so worried that I'm (going to) sleep through my phone ringing and that they've found them," St. Hilaire said.

For news updates, follow Luke Jones on Facebook, X and Instagram.