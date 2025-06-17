3 of 4 detainees who escaped NJ immigration detention center back in custody: FBI Newark

NEWARK, N.J. -- Three of the four detainees who escaped an immigration detention center in New Jersey are back in police custody, FBI Newark announced.

The video featured is from a previous report.

Franklin Norberto Bautista-Reyes was taken into custody Tuesday, according to police.

Joel Enrique Sandoval-Lopez and Joan Sebastian Castaneda-Lozada were taken into custody June 13 and 18.

Officials are still searching for Andres Pineda-Mogollon, who is still on the run.

He was arrested previously on local petty larceny and residential burglary charges.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest of Pineda-Mogollon.

Sen. Andy Kim, D-N.J., said at a news conference on Friday that the four men escaped from the privately owned facility that has been contracted out by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) by breaking through a wall which he described as "drywall with a mesh interior" in a unit that led to an exterior wall and into a parking lot. Kim said he was briefed on escape by the facility's administrators and ICE officials.

Kim said the detainees bolted from Delaney Hall during an "uprising" at the facility.

However, the Department of Homeland Security released a subsequent statement saying, "contrary to current reporting, there has been no widespread unrest at the Delaney Hall Detention facility."

(ABC News contributed to this report.)

