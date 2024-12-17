2nd victim identified as 16-year-old boy at makeshift nightclub shooting in NE Houston, family says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The family of the second teenager who was shot and killed Saturday night during what Houston police are calling a "makeshift nightclub" in northeast Houston has identified him as 16-year-old King Randle.

Officers described a chaotic scene when they arrived around 11:20 p.m. to a building in the 10100 block of Jensen Drive, which is near the Eastex Freeway. Asst. Chief Luis Menendez-Sierra said there was a large crowd of people "running everywhere."

"It's kind of like one of these last-minute parties, pop-up parties that have been popping up lately. It's kind of like a social media deal. Seems like the crowd was majority juveniles," Menendez-Sierra said.

Investigators said six people in total were shot, two of them died from their injuries.

The family of 14-year-old Azirya Bankhead spoke to ABC13 Sunday after identifying her as one of the teens who was fatally shot.

"They killed my baby. I don't wish this on nobody. I want my baby back," Bankhead's mother, Charlisa Jones, said.

RELATED: 2 teenagers killed, 4 hurt in mass shooting at NE Houston makeshift nightclub, HPD says

On Monday, Randle's family confirmed he was the other teenager who was killed. His mother declined an on-camera interview, fearing retaliation as she suspected her son may have been targeted in the incident.

However, she told ABC13 over the phone that he loved music, his family, and nature.

"He meditated daily, ate very healthy, and hugged trees wherever he went," Randle's mother said. "He was very smart and respectful. His teachers loved him. Everyone he met had something positive to say about him."

Investigators said an additional four female victims between the ages of 13 to 19 are in the hospital, one who is still in critical condition.

A social media poster showed the venue where the shooting happened is known as the "Curfew Club," advertised as the "hottest teen club in Houston." Messages and calls to the owner of the building, as well as the organizers of the party have not been answered.

HPD said that while they are aware that these types of parties are becoming more common, there's not much they can do because the parties are not against the law unless someone reports illegal activity to them, such as underaged drinking or noise violations.

No suspects have been identified in the case, according to Houston Police. Anyone who knows something or attended the party and may have video is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.

