2 teenagers killed, 3 hurt in mass shooting at NE Houston makeshift nightclub, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two teenagers are dead after a mass shooting broke out at a makeshift nightclub in northeast Houston Saturday night, according to Houston police.

HPD received the call around 11:20 p.m. to an empty business on the 10100 block of Jensen Drive, which is near the Eastex Freeway. Asst. Chief Luis Menendez-Sierra described what officers encountered when they arrived.

"They saw a very hectic scene, a large crowd of people running out of a makeshift club. It's kind of like one of these last-minute parties, pop-up parties that have been popping up lately. It's kind of like a social media deal. Seems like the crowd was a majority of juveniles," Menendez-Sierra said.

According to police, a 13-year-old is in critical condition at Texas Children's Hospital, and a 19-year-old woman drove herself to LBJ Hospital. Details about the fifth victim were not shared during HPD's news conference.

Menendez-Sierra said obtaining surveillance video to help with evidence will be difficult since the event happened at an empty building.

"Since it's non-sanctioned and they're not under any regulations, which is what causes the problems with these kinds of events. With no regulations, there's nothing guarding it. Nothing to make sure it's a legit establishment," he said.

At this time, HPD does not have suspect or getaway vehicle information. Anyone who can help with the investigation is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.

"If you were here tonight, we need your help. If you were a witness to what happened, we need you to call that number. We need you to give us information, so we can bring these people to justice," Menendez-Sierra said.

