Minute Maid Park set to be 1 of 4 venues for 2026 World Baseball Classic

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The 2026 World Baseball Classic is coming to Minute Maid Park after Houston was selected on Wednesday as one of the venues for the upcoming spectacle.

The Juice Box joined three other sites alongside the LoanDepot park in Miami, Florida, Tokyo Dome in Japan, and Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

"We are excited and honored to be hosting World Baseball Classic matchups for the first time," Jim Crane, Astros owner and chairman, said in a statement. "Houston is a global city with the best baseball fans, and we are proud to welcome fans from across the globe to watch international competition at Minute Maid Park."

In March 2026, Houston will host group stage games and a quarterfinal in the sixth World Baseball Classic.

Additionally, major sporting events have frequently been held in the Bayou City in recent memory. Houston hosted the 2024 College Football Playoff Championship game this year. The city also hosted the Men's Final Four in 2023.