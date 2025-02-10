US Armed Forces leaders named Grand Marshals of 2025 Rodeo Downtown Parade

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Top leaders from three U.S. military branches will lead the charge by serving as grand marshals of the 2025 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Parade, marking the official start of the rodeo season.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo said the 2025 grand marshals include U.S. Army Commanding General James E. Rainey, U.S. Navy Rear Admiral James P. Waters, and U.S. Marine Corps Brigadier General James A. Ryans II.

According to RodeoHouston, all three military branches will celebrate 250 years of service in 2025, marking it a momentous year for them to serve as the downtown parade grand marshals.

"The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo proudly support the bravery and sacrifice of the men and women who serve our country, and to honor them on a year when all three branches mark two and a half centuries of service is one that cannot be overstated," said Chris Boleman, Rodeo president and CEO of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. "The Rodeo uniquely salutes those who serve throughout the Rodeo season, including Armed Forces Appreciation Day, presented by Crown Royal, and this announcement brings that same touch to the parade in downtown Houston."

The Downtown Rodeo Parade is a tradition that began in 1938.

Downtown Rodeo Parade Schedule

Prior to the start of the parade will be the Rodeo Run, presented by ConocoPhillips.

10K Wheelchair: 9 a.m.

5K & 10K Corral A, 10K Timed: 9:10 a.m.

5K Timed: 9:35 a.m.

Downtown Rodeo Parade begins: 10 a.m.

For more information, you can visit the Downtown Rodeo Parade website.