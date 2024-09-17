Harris County walks through on how its preparing equipment for 2024 Election Day

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Election integrity is a hot topic heading into November. On Tuesday, Harris County invited ABC13's cameras to show you how the elections office is getting ready to ensure every vote counts.

We are 49 days from Election Day, and early voting is even closer. So Tuesday, Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth hosted ABC13 as the county tested every piece of voting equipment.

State law requires logic and accuracy testing. That's what you're seeing here: volunteers, Democrats, and Republicans all participating in the effort to test and verify that voting equipment works and accurately counts every vote.

"We thrive off of transparency," Hudspeth said. "Myself, as the county clerk, and our entire staff will make sure that we overcommunicate this election cycle to provide what voters most need to know, and (Tuesday) is National Voter Registration Day. "

More than 2.5 million voters are registered in the state's largest county. This is the first presidential general election under the leadership of County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth, though she had decades of experience with elections. In addition to the watchful eyes of local poll watchers, the Texas secretary of state's office will also have monitors in place to ensure a free and fair election for all.

"We probably vote and process more votes than most of the state of Texas, and so we will welcome them in," Hudspeth said. "We welcome them coming and working together to ensure that every single voter in Harris County and the state of Texas has the opportunity to vote. "

The last day to register is Oct. 7.

