Black journalists convention co-chair steps down 1 day after announcement that Trump will speak

CHICAGO -- The co-chair of the National Association of Black Journalists convention stepped down one day after the announcement that former President Donald Trump will speak to the group in Chicago.

Trump is taking part in a panel discussion at the NABJ convention Wednesday. On Tuesday, convention co-chair Karen Attiah said she will step down.

Attiah wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that "While my decision was influenced by a variety of factors, I was not involved or consulted with in any way with the decision to platform Trump in such a format."

The convention runs from July 31 to Aug. 4 at the Hilton Chicago in the city's South Loop section. The NABJ's website says the event is a conference for journalism education, career development, networking and innovation.

Trump's campaign and NABJ said he will participate in a Q &A with political journalists in front of an audience of convention attendees that will concentrate on the most pressing issues facing the Black community. It will happen at noon Wednesday.

ABC News Senior Congressional Correspondent Rachel Scott will moderate the event with The Faulkner Focus Anchor Harris Faulkner, who is also a co-host of Outnumbered on FOX News, and Semafor Political Reporter Kadia Goba.

The event will not be open to the general public, but it will be live-streamed via NABJ's YouTube and Facebook pages, the organization said.

"We look forward to our attendees hearing from former President Trump on the critical issues our members and their audiences care about most," said NABJ President Ken Lemon. "While NABJ does not endorse political candidates as a journalism organization, we understand the serious work of our members, and welcome the opportunity for them to ask the tough questions that will provide the truthful answers Black Americans want and need to know."

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued a statement about Trump's visit, saying, "Every time Donald Trump visits the Midwest he tells us how much he hates it. He called Milwaukee horrible. He called Detroit corrupt. He denigrated Chicago police. His visit to Chicago tomorrow will no doubt be another attempt to distract from his flailing campaign with as many lies as there are vacancies at Trump Tower."

Trump will then head to Harrisburg, Pennsylvania for a rally.

Last week, Trump also revealed plans to return to Butler, Pennsylvania for the first time since his attempted assassination. The date of that rally has not been announced.

