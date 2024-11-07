AP exit polls show minorities and young voters turnout for Trump in Texas

Exclusive exit poll data you'll only see on ABC13 shows minorities and young voters turned to Trump.

AP exit polls show minorities, youth turnout for Trump in Texas Exclusive exit poll data you'll only see on ABC13 shows minorities and young voters turned to Trump.

AP exit polls show minorities, youth turnout for Trump in Texas Exclusive exit poll data you'll only see on ABC13 shows minorities and young voters turned to Trump.

AP exit polls show minorities, youth turnout for Trump in Texas Exclusive exit poll data you'll only see on ABC13 shows minorities and young voters turned to Trump.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As former president Donald Trump won his 2024 bid for a second term this week, 13 Investigates takes a look at exit polling data that provides insight into why Texas is more Republican-leaning than it was four years ago.

This election year, Trump made inroads with minority and young voters, according to exit poll data from AP Votecast.

Four years ago, when Trump lost the presidential race to Biden, just 15% of Black men who voted in Texas cast a ballot for Trump, according to exit poll data. This year that grew to 34% of Black male voters who cast a ballot for Trump.

Trump's popularity also grew among Latino voters in Texas. Just 38% of Latino men who voted in Texas cast a ballot for Trump four years ago, compared to 53% this year.

When it comes to Latino women, 36% of Texans from that demographic voted for Trump in 2020 compared to 48% this year, the AP Votecast exit polling data shows.

Trump's popularity among young Texas voters also grew. In 2020, just 35% of voters between the ages of 18 and 29 voted for Trump. This year, that grew to 51%.

Among Texas voters, Trump made a 27-point improvement with young men.

Four years ago, 33% of Texas' male voters younger than 30 voted for Trump in 2020. The exit poll data shows that up to 60% of young male voters are casting a ballot for Trump this year.

Despite Democrats banking on abortion to drive young women to the polls, Trump made gains there, too, in Texas. Just 38% of Texas young female voters cast a ballot for Trump in 2020, up to 45% this year.

The economy and jobs were the most important issues for Texas voters when it came to both Trump and Democratic candidate and current Vice President Kamala Harris.

Nearly half, or 47%, of Trump voters in Texas said the economy and jobs were the most important issues, followed by 37% of Trump voters saying immigration was the most important issue.

For Harris voters in Texas, 32% said the economy and jobs were the most important issue, and while abortion came in second, just 22% of Harris supporters said that was the most important issue.

While some political ads this election cycle were centered around abortion, exit polling data shows it wasn't a huge driver among Texas voters.

Just 61% of Trump supporters in Texas said abortion policy had an impact on who to support.

Nearly a third of Trump supporters in Texas think a woman should be able to get an abortion if they don't want to be pregnant for any reason at all, the exit poll data shows. There were also 85% of Texas Trump supporters who think abortion should be legal if the woman's health is at risk.

The economy is a top issue among both Trump and Harris supporters. Exit poll data found that 65% of Texas voters who would describe themselves as getting ahead financially are Harris supporters, while 68% of Texans who say they're falling behind financially support Trump.

For updates on this story, follow Kevin Ozebek on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Contact 13 Investigates

Have a tip? A problem to solve? Send a tip below. If you don't have a photo or document to include, just hit 'skip upload' and send the details. (On mobile? You can open our form by tapping here.)