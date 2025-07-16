2-year-old dies after being found unresponsive in retention pond behind home in Katy

An investigation is underway after a 2-year-old was found dead in a retention pond in the Ventana Lakes neighborhood in Katy, deputies say.

KATY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 2-year-old child died Tuesday night after authorities say the toddler somehow wandered into a retention pond in Katy.

As of Wednesday morning, investigators say they don't know how the child got out of the house, but they are interviewing the parents as part of the investigation.

The Harris County Constable's Office Precinct 5 said the call to 911 came in just after 10 p.m. for a missing child.

Constable deputies responded to the Ventana Lakes neighborhood and began searching the area.

A retention pond a couple of hundred feet away was where constable deputies say the child was found unresponsive.

"We believe other people may have found the child. We are not sure yet," HCSO Det. Jesse Arenivas said.

The 2-year-old was taken to the hospital, where the child was pronounced dead.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is conducting the investigation.

