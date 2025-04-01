2 women, 1 man dead after apparent murder-suicide outside Webster Cinemark theater, police say

WEBSTER, Texas (KTRK) -- Three people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide outside the Cinemark NASA and XD movie theater in Webster.

Webster police said officers responded to a shooting in the parking lot of the theater in the 2900 block of the I-45 Gulf Freeway on Monday night.

Officers learned that two adult women had been shot and were taken to the hospital in critical condition. Police said the suspect in the shooting suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was also taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Sadly, police said both female victims and the suspect were later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Webster police did not immediately release the names of the victims or the suspect.

It's unclear what exactly led up to the deadly shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide, or worried about a friend or loved one, help is available. Call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 for free, confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.