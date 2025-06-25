2 Texas Tech University officers shot, suspect killed in university's campus, police say

LUBBOCK, Texas -- A shooting at the Texas Tech University campus overnight ended with one person dead and two officers hospitalized, according to law enforcement.

Just after midnight, campus police say they were checking on a "suspicious vehicle" near the football stadium.

Officials say the suspect jumped out of the car and started shooting at the officers. Officers then returned fire, killing the suspect, police said.

Both officers were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and no one else was hurt.