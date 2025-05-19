2 suspects at large after man shot and killed in parking lot near Missouri City, HPD says

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for two suspects connected to a deadly shooting that broke out in a parking lot near Missouri City on Sunday.

The Houston Police Department said the shooting stemmed from an argument along Chimney Rock and W Fuqua around 9:30 p.m..

Investigators said a group of four people were up against the man who was killed.

Lt. JP Horelica told ABC13 that the victim was first sucker punched and then shot by the two men in the group.

Witnesses told police that the two suspects ran away down Fuqua, and investigators are looking into whether they had a getaway car down the street.

Police described both suspects as Black men in their 20s. Investigators said one suspect had dreadlocks and wore a black T-shirt, and the other wore a grey hoodie.

If you know anything about this case, authorities urge you to contact the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600.

