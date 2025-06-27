2 killed after crashing into tree and being hit by oncoming traffic in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were killed in a fiery car crash in southwest Houston on Friday, according to the police.

The Houston Police Department said the deadly crash happened at about 12:30 a.m. on Wilcrest Drive at Bexley.

Investigators said the two people who died were in a black Honda Accord when the driver veered off the road, hit a tree, and caught on fire.

The car ended up on the roadway where oncoming traffic was passing and was hit by a white Honda Accord, according to police.

The police department said the driver and passenger in the black vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene.

Everyone in the white Honda Accord was OK and remained at the scene. Detectives said the driver did not show signs of intoxication and was questioned and released.