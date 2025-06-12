2 hospitalized after police say driver lost control and crashed into Bath & Body Works on W. Gray

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department says two people are in the hospital after a driver crashed into a business Thursday evening.

According to HPD, the driver lost control and crashed into the Bath & Body Works on W. Gray.

Two people who were inside the store were taken to the hospital, though their conditions are unknown.

HPD shared an image of the business surrounded by shattered glass.

It's unclear what led the driver to lose control.

