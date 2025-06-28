2 brothers give emotional victim impact statements at sex abuse sentencing hearing

Two men gave their victim impact statement to their adoptive brother a week after he took a plea agreement for sexually assaulting them.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two men gave their victim impact statement to their adoptive brother a week after he took a plea agreement for sexually assaulting them.

Avshalom Cohen, 24, agreed to spend eight years in prison on two counts of sexual assault prohibited relationship.

Avshalom was charged in 2023, just a couple of months after his adoptive father, Hayim Cohen, was arrested for sexually assaulting seven of his nine adopted sons.

In April, Hayim Cohen, 40, accepted a plea agreement for four 40 year sentences for continuous sexual assault of a child charges. He also accepted 15 years on a count of indecency with a child. The sentences will run concurrently, and he will not be eligible for parole.

ABC13 does not typically identify sexual assault victims. Yuki, 20, and his brother TJ, 19, who provided statements, said they wanted to be identified publicly in the case.

Yuki made the outcry that served as the catalyst to criminal charges.

The family had social media accounts and a website that featured their "unique" family.

"He had beaten me because I didn't want to do a dancing video on TikTok," Yuki told ABC13 on Friday.

Yuki said he joined a livestream of a podcast that day that mentioned "venting." He said he explained what he and his brothers had been enduring. The information ended up with police.

He said he did not intend to come forward that day. Yuki said he planned to wait until he was 18 years old.

His father was arrested shortly after, and several of the children were removed from the home by CPS.

In one of Hayim's first court hearings, Avshalom showed up for the hearing in a US Army uniform. The military confirmed to ABC13 he enlisted in February of 2023 and was enlisted one month.

Yuki mentioned that hearing during his victim impact statement on Friday.

"You went to court and defended a pedophile in the United States Army's uniform," Yuki told Avshalom who sat expressionless with his attorney. "You sat next to me in juvenile court and attempted to regain custody of the children that you helped abuse. And what's worse? I cared for you. I thought that I could turn to you."

He told Avshalom that he abused his position in the family and had the ability to stop what was happening but did not. Yuki said that despite Avshalom claiming that he is sorry, he knew that was not true.

"If you ever harm another child, they won't be sentencing you again," Yuki said. "They'll be burying you."

He told ABC13 after court that he almost "lost it" addressing his adoptive brother.

TJ said after the hearing that seeing him brought up a lot of the past trauma they experienced.

"I don't really got much to say to you because you're worth nothing," TJ told Avshalom.

Despite not being blood related, the boys said they still consider one another brothers. They said they do still keep in touch with some of their other adopted brothers, although some are with other families now.

Avshalom's attorney declined to comment after the hearing.

In one year's time, Avshalom was charged with the sexual abuse in Harris County, smuggling individuals and a weapons charge in Maverick County on the Texas border and a drug charge in Fort Bend County. He was convicted in a jury trial in May 2024 in Maverick County and sentenced to 3 years in prison. His Fort Bend County charge remains active.

For more on this story, follow Mycah Hatfield on Facebook, X and Instagram.