$1M winning Mega Millions ticket sold in NW Houston still hasn't been claimed

If you played Mega Millions in March, be sure to double-check those tickets! The lucky winner has until Sept 15 to claim their prize.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you played Mega Millions in March, be sure to double-check those tickets!

The owner of a winning ticket worth $1 million has yet to claim their prize after buying the ticket from a Houston convenience store.

It was purchased from All Season Food along Antoine Drive in northwest Houston for the March 19 drawing.

The winning ticket matched all five numbers of the white ball -- 26-46-49-62-66, Mega Ball 7.

The deadline for the winner to grab their fortune is Sept. 15.