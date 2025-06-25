18-wheeler fire shuts down I-10 East Freeway westbound at I-610 East Loop

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A semi truck that caught fire on the ramp from the East Freeway to the East Loop is causing heavy delays for drivers on Wednesday.

Houston TranStar reported the incident at about 11:15 a.m. on I-10 westbound at I-610 involving a vehicle fire. At one point, there were flames visible from the truck.

Both the ramp and the northbound East Loop lanes are blocked.

It's unclear what caused the fire or if any injuries were reported.

