Teen shot by 8-year-old sister inside southeast Houston home, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 17-year-old girl was shot by her 8-year-old sister in southeast Houston on Thursday night, police said.

Investigators said the two sisters found a key to a locked cabinet that was holding a gun in their home on the 15000 block of Diana Lane near Festival. The younger sister reportedly begged to hold the gun, and the older sister agreed she could hold it if she didn't shoot. However, once the younger sister had the gun, she pulled the trigger.

The older sister was transported to the hospital, but her condition remains unknown.

Both girls told officers they didn't know the gun was loaded. Police discussed charges with the district attorney's office, but they declined to file charges.