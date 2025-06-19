Suspect involved in METRO bus shooting now in custody after hour-long manhunt in Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is in custody after an hour-long manhunt north of downtown Houston on Thursday evening.

At about 6 p.m., authorities were searching car trunks on Burnett and Fulton as they looked for a suspect involved in a METRO bus shelter shooting in the morning.

Police revealed the shooting occurred near 900 Crosstimbers at Airline at about 5:30 a.m., and left one woman hospitalized with injuries.

The suspect was taken into custody but managed to escape while being questioned in the METRO Police Department interview room.

Eyewitness News was at the scene as METRO, University of Houston, and Houston police officers, along with Pct. 1 deputies, launched a ground and air search.

At about 7 p.m., roughly an hour into the manhunt, the suspect was detained and taken into custody, police said.

In an update, METRO officials said the shooting victim underwent surgery and is currently in stable but critical condition.

