Teen allegedly shoots mom, sister multiple times after ingesting edibles, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman and a 17-year-old girl are in critical condition after being shot multiple times by a 15-year-old in northeast Houston, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting happened late Saturday in the 1000 block of Greens Road.

HPD said the 15-year-old called the police and said that he was going to harm himself or someone else, but the officers called back and got in contact with the mother, who said she was unaware of what was happening.

"(Officers) arrived and found that the 15-year-old suspect had just eaten a bunch of edibles, and I guess had a bad reaction to them", said HPD Lt. J.P. Horelica.

HPD said during that time, the teen found a gun and allegedly shot his mother in her back multiple times and his sister several times. Both victims were taken to the hospital, where they underwent surgery.

Officials said that the suspect's second sister, a 16-year-old, was present at the scene, but she was not injured.

At one point, firefighters encountered the suspect in a parking lot, who then pointed a gun at them, police said. According to officers, he also admitted to shooting his mother and his older sister before dropping the gun and running away.

HPD said officers then arrived, found the suspect running, and caught up with him before taking him into custody.

HPD officers haven't said where the teen may have obtained the edibles or whether they would be tested.