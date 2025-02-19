13 Investigates: Tests show lead in some water samples in Montgomery County neighborhood

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- 13 Investigates is working to learn more about possible lead contamination in Indian Forest, a neighborhood near Willis in Montgomery County.

Earlier this year, new Indian Forest resident Jessica Barrett and her neighbors pooled together their own money to have a sample of drinking water from Barrett's home sent to a private lab for testing. The group was eventually reimbursed for the test by their homeowners association, according to Barrett. Several members of the group told ABC13 they were concerned because their water is frequently brown. They feared certain medical ailments, including kidney issues, experienced by themselves and others, could be linked to the water.

The private test results showed levels of lead in the sample Barrett submitted nearly twice exceeded the Environmental Protection Agency's "action level" for lead. Exceedances of an EPA action level trigger water providers to take actions outlined by the agency.

However, the EPA writes on its website that, "No safe blood level has been identified for young children. All sources of lead exposure for children should be controlled. Lead can be harmful to human health even at low exposure levels. The EPA has set the maximum contaminant level goal for lead in drinking water at zero."

According to the National Institute of Health, lead exposure may be associated with a number of medical conditions, including "cardiovascular effects, nerve disorders, decreased kidney function, and fertility problems."

ABC13 reviewed water reports submitted to the TCEQ by the neighborhood's previous water providers and current water provider, NextEra, from 2010 to present day. The reports showed some water samples taken from the neighborhood as early as 2010 contained levels of lead below the EPA's action level.

ABC13 asked both Dr. Pedro Alvarez, director of Rice University's Water Institute, and Dr. Taehyun Roh of the Texas A &M School of Public Health, review the test results. Each suggested residents stop using their unfiltered tap water immediately.

Alvarez suggested residents consume bottled water or place reverse osmosis filters in their sinks.

"If it was my money, I would use it number one to protect my kids," he said.

Private and public test results also showed elevated levels of iron in the water. Both academics said the results indicate the lead may be coming from corroding pipes. Though, they agreed more testing will need to be done to confirm and locate a source.

In a statement given to ABC13, a NextEra spokesperson said most homes in the neighborhood were built after lead pipes were banned.

At a meeting with Indian Forest residents Sunday night, a NextEra scientist told the crowd NextEra pipes in the neighborhood were plastic. She said she felt confident, but could not be certain, that the plastic pipes are not connected to older lead pipes.

Barrett told ABC13 the pipes inside her home are also plastic.

Roh said more "investigation needs to be done."

NextEra is asking concerned residents to submit water samples for additional testing. A spokesperson wrote to ABC13, "NextEra Water Texas will drop off the kits and pick them up at the resident's home."

Roh and Alvarez approved of the water providers' actions, but also encouraged residents to continue with private testing.

