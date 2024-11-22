13 Investigates: Neighbors elated as city demolishes dangerous building, decades-old 'eyesore'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Tim Goings and his neighbors gathered at the corner of Melwood and Vincent streets Thursday morning as they watched a bulldozer smash through the roof of a dilapidated building.

When the City of Houston crews demolished the home at 607 Melwood near the Heights, it already had holes in its roof.

"We are toasting to finally getting this eyesore and safety hazard knocked down in our neighborhood. It's been boarded up for 25 years. I've lived here for 40 years," Goings said. "We've been trying to get it torn down for a long time, so we are celebrating."

Houston's Department of Neighborhoods told 13 Investigates the home meets the definition of a dangerous building, which means the homeowner must either repair or demolish the building.

City records show that on June 18, an order was issued for the property owner to repair or demolish the structure within 90 days.

When 13 Investigates asked the city about the property last month, they said the order expired, and the building wasn't demolished or repaired by its Sept. 19 deadline, so the property was presented to a Demolition Assessment Panel on Oct. 10, where it was approved to be demolished.

The city told 13 Investigates that the demolition would cost about $13,500 in taxpayer funds, but a lien would be placed on the property to recoup those costs.

SEE ALSO: 13 Investigates: Fixing Houston's dangerous buildings is a 'long and drawn-out process'

13 Investigates found the property to be one of at least 170 dangerous buildings across Houston, and one city council member told 13 Investigates that the process of getting them taken care of was "long and drawn out."

That's because there are several agencies involved in the process, including the city's Department of Neighborhoods, the city's Department of Public Works, and Houston's Legal Department, which are involved in bringing it up to code.

"The Texas Local Government Code requires cities to follow certain procedures in order to obtain the proper legal approvals before a private property can be demolished. This pre-demolition process involves identifying the property owner to notify them of the violation, attempting to gain their compliance to return the building to the required health and safety standards set by State law and City ordinance, and, when necessary, get approval for demolition of non-city property through an administrative hearing," the Houston Department of Neighborhoods said in a statement. "This pre-demolition process can take a year or more. It is important from a due process perspective that local governments provide required notices to owners and residents of properties facing demolition. State law accounts for the city's interest in lawfully demolishing a structure that has become a nuisance and the property rights of the owner."

13 Investigates reached out to the homeowners listed on the Harris County Appraisal District website but did not hear back from them.

Goings and his neighbor, Cari Keppler, both spoke at the city council months ago, asking leaders to take action regarding the property.

Keppler has lived in the neighborhood for decades and said it was unfortunate that anytime she wanted to step outside on her front porch, she would have to look at the dilapidated building and the individuals it attracted.

She was giddy, jumping up and down from joy as the building was demolished.

"It is absolutely amazing. The sky has kind of opened up, and I am ready to see this. I'm just ready for improvement. My neighborhood is amazing. I love my neighbors. I've been here a long time. We've got a really great community. I just want to see an improvement."

Keppler said she hopes the city will consider making some changes to the way it handles dangerous buildings across the city, and especially those in neighborhoods.

"Figure out some funding for dangerous structures and prioritize ones that are dangerous, that are housing," she said. "I know the city doesn't exactly want to put people out on the street, but there's other programs for that. They don't need to be living in a dangerous structure."

Goings said he believes if he wasn't vocal about the changes that need to be made, the building would still be standing.

"The city's got a tight budget, I understand that, but this affects people's daily lives. They need to allocate a little more funds to speed up this process, which can be done, but it just requires action from the city council, the mayor's office, and the Department of Neighborhood all working together," Goings said.

