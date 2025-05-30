13 Alert Traffic: Crash on I-45 NB lanes just past US-59 near downtown causes delays

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If your commute this morning takes you on the Gulf Freeway elevated portion into the downtown Houston area, be aware of a crash near Saint Joseph's Hospital.

Houston TranStar verified the multi-vehicle crash on IH-45 northbound at Pierce Street at 6:11 a.m.

SkyEye was above the crash, and the freeway appeared to be backed up to the University of Houston.

It's unclear what led to the crash or how long drivers can expect delays.

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays.

Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.