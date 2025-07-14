12-year-old boy dead after playing with gun inside southeast Houston home, police say

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a boy was killed after reportedly playing with a gun in a southeast Houston home on Sunday, according to Houston police.

At about 4:55 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to an apparent accidental shooting at 11106 Sageheather Drive involving a 12-year-old boy.

Police say that the 12-year-old was found unresponsive and suffered a gunshot wound. Police said Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced the boy dead at the scene.

Investigators say that the boy and his sibling were playing inside the home when they found a gun, police said. The gun was discharged, hitting the boy, according to authorities.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.