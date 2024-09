Whopping 12 pairs of twins set to graduate from Clear Falls High School in League City

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Among 600 graduating seniors at a Clear Creek ISD high school -- there are a whopping 12 sets of twins in this year's graduating class!

Twin sisters Christina Geppert and Vera Geppert lead the pack as the valedictorian and salutatorian of Clear Falls High School's class of 2024, respectively.

Clear Falls shared a photo of the staggering number of twins ahead of their graduation day on Friday, May 31.

Congrats, twins!

Valedictorian and Salutatorian - Christina and Vera Geppert

Madison and Allison Bell

Paola and Pamela Guzman

Hannah and Judah Jacobs

Ewen and Grace Laird

Ethan and Kelly Leach

Roderick and Ryan Lorente

Landon and Logan Parker

Amalia and Elizabeth Pippos

Alyssa and Karisa Porter

Greenlee and Keegan Truelove