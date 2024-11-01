'The road goes through them': No.10 Texas A&M looks to continue run in road test at South Carolina

No.10 Texas A&M's surprising march into College Football Playoff contention continues this weekend. On Saturday, the Aggies will take on South Carolina at 6:30 p.m. live on ABC13.

COLUMBIA, South Carolina (KTRK) -- No. 10 Texas A &M's surprising march into College Football Playoff contention continues this weekend.

The Aggies (7-1, 5-0) travel to Columbia to take on South Carolina (4-3, 2-3), looking to remain unbeaten in the SEC and keep momentum following a massive win over No. 16 LSU.

But despite A &M's run and their disparate records, the Aggies head into Williams-Bryce Stadium as only slight favorites, according to the oddsmakers. ABC13 talked with ESPN's Ryan McGee about the difficult road test.

"Going to South Carolina is a tough out (for the Aggies). That's a team that is two plays away from being 6-1. They're good. And Williams-Bryce Stadium is one of the most difficult places to play in the country," ESPN's Ryan McGee told ABC13. "But they've put themselves in a position where they're a college football playoff team. Right now, Texas A &M is in the driver's seat, and the road to the SEC title game goes through them."

McGee also discussed the resource gap in the SEC, the matchup between No. 2 Georgia and Florida, and Nick Saban's transition to television.

Texas A &M squares off against South Carolina on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. live on ABC13.

