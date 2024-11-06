1 person injured in road rage shooting on Sawdust Road, deputies say

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- One person was injured in a road rage shooting on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened at about 2 p.m. in the 500 block of Sawdust Road.

Deputies were called to the area after a report of gunshots. Their investigation determined one man fired multiple shots at another man's vehicle in a case of road rage. One man suffered a grazing gunshot wound to his ear and was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say both men are fully cooperating with the investigation. They call it an isolated incident, and add that no other suspects or victims are being sought.

Detectives are interviewing those involved, as well as witnesses, and are canvassing the area for any surveillance video.

