1 person arrested after a drug-related search warrant in Midtown, DEA says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A law enforcement operation underway Wednesday in Midtown near La Branch and Tuam streets.

ABC13 also witnessed an orange sign on the residence, confirming the seizure of illegal drugs and for people in the area to be cautious.

The DEA confirmed that multiple agencies assisted including the Jersey Village Police Department, Houston police, and the FBI.

ABC13 was on the scene throughout the day and witnessed tons of evidence being taken away and two different vehicles being towed.

People working for the department also arrived wearing masks and yellow jumpsuits.

ABC13 is still working to learn who that person arrested is and what the person may be charged with.

Eyewitness News is also still working to learn why so many different agencies including Jersey Village PD happened to be on scene.

