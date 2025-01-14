1 man killed, another found shot nearby after reported shootout in N. Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after two men were shot just blocks apart in a neighborhood on Houston's northside overnight. One of the men was killed.

Houston police said the two shootings may be connected, they just don't know how yet.

Officers were first called to a neighborhood on Enclave Fountains Lane, off W. Tidwell Road, around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

"They came out here and found one male with gunshot wounds, and he was deceased here at the scene," Lt. J.P. Horelica said. "While they were investigating that, a shooting dropped down the street at Tidwell."

In the second shooting, a man was found shot in a silver Hyundai at a gas station at the corner of W. Tidwell Road and Antoine Drive -- which is less than two miles away from the first scene.

The second victim was taken to the hospital. Police said he was stable.

Investigators say based on evidence and witness statements, they believe there was a shootout between two people.

Now, police are working to determine if the shootout was between the two men who were shot, or if there was anyone else involved.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

