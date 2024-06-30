HPD: 1 dead, another hospitalized after fight over gambling debt in Alief park

Police said the shooting happened at a basketball court in Alief Amity Park on Saturday, where one man was hit in the head with an object and hospitalized, a second man was shot and killed, and police believe a third man involved fled.

Police said the shooting happened at a basketball court in Alief Amity Park on Saturday, where one man was hit in the head with an object and hospitalized, a second man was shot and killed, and police believe a third man involved fled.

Police said the shooting happened at a basketball court in Alief Amity Park on Saturday, where one man was hit in the head with an object and hospitalized, a second man was shot and killed, and police believe a third man involved fled.

Police said the shooting happened at a basketball court in Alief Amity Park on Saturday, where one man was hit in the head with an object and hospitalized, a second man was shot and killed, and police believe a third man involved fled.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One man was shot and killed and another was hospitalized following a fight in an Alief park Saturday evening.

Houston Police Commander Trey Coleman said the department preliminarily believes that at least three men were arguing over a gambling debt on the basketball court at Alief-Amity Park near South Dairy Ashford Road.

Coleman said one man was hit in the head with an object and taken to the hospital. He is expected to recover. Coleman said a second man was shot and killed. Police believe the third man involved fled. Saturday evening, they were still working to identify him and determine if others were involved.

A police officer working security for a nearby party in the park called the shooting in at around 7:16 p.m.

Witnesses told ABC13 that the park is popular for dominoes and cards. They said the men involved in the altercation frequented the park.

Coleman said the department believes the debt that prompted the argument was from activities Saturday evening that it was not an outstanding debt.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Houston Police Department.

For more updates on this story, follow Shannon Ryan on Facebook, X and Instagram.