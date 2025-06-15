1 dead, 2 hurt after gunfire erupts outside NE Harris Co. club when fight breaks out, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- One man is dead, and two other people are injured after a fight in a nightclub parking lot led to gunshots ringing out in northeast Harris County early Sunday, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The shooting happened at the Stampede Night Club on the Eastex Freeway shortly after 1 a.m.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrived and found an off-duty security guard performing CPR on a 25-year-old man who suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Officials said the club was closing for the evening, and the parking lot was crowded and became chaotic. That is when a fight broke out among several people before shots were fired, deputies said.

Also injured in the gunfire was a 31-year-old woman, who officials said is in serious condition following surgery, and a 19-year-old man, who is expected to be OK.

The 25-year-old was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries, HCSO confirmed.

Investigators were still at the scene nearly eight hours later, combing through evidence to find any details regarding the shooting.

HCSO said investigators do not have yet descriptions of the possible suspects who fired or what led to the altercation.