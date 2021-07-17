1 dead after fight outside Houston nightclub in July 2021, police say

Camron Arquon Ellis, 18, was charged in the murder of 51-year-old James Glover, after a brutal fight outside a Houston nightclub on Saturday, according to police.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- UPDATE JANUARY 2025: Murder charges have been dismissed against Ellis in this case due to insufficient evidence. The following article reflects the reporting of July 2021.

A teenager has been charged with murder after a fight outside of a Houston nightclub on Saturday ended in his relative's death, police said.

Surveillance video given to ABC13 shows the extreme violence leading up to the deadly fight between two relatives.

Camron Arquon Ellis, 18, is said to have hit the victim, 51-year-old James Glover, in the head with a deadly weapon, a glass bottle, a closed fist and his foot outside of the Heart nightclub, according to police.

It happened around 2:40 a.m. in the 1000 block of Sandman Street near Washington Avenue.

In exclusive surveillance video given to ABC13, Ellis and Glover were seen getting into an Uber together on Sandman street. Shortly after that, it appears Glover pulls Ellis from the car while hitting him with an object.

Ellis then appears to gain control when he slams Glover to the ground before punching him and kicking him in the head.

Employees of Heart nightclub said the two men came in together and left about 20 minutes before the fight broke out.

Officers found two men who'd just been in a fight early Saturday outside the Heart nightclub in the Rice Military neighborhood.

According to court documents Ellis actually served as Glover's caregiver. Glover is a veteran and has reportedly suffered from alcoholism and severe PTSD.

Ellis is now charged with murder.

