Possibly impaired teen driver slams into patrol cars on I-10, sheriff says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two Harris County deputies were injured after a car slammed into their patrol vehicle in northeast Houston.

Authorities say the deputies were performing a felony traffic stop when the patrol car was hit. A Houston police car was also hit.

Some westbound lanes on I-10 at Mercury are closed as authorities investigate the scene.

Authorities say one deputy was in the car and another was outside the vehicle.

The deputies were taken to the hospital. Authorities say they are in stable condition and are expected to be OK.



Authorities say the 18-year-old driver has been charged with aggravated assault of a police officer. Authorities believe he may have been under the influence.

