Man shot twice on North Freeway in possible road rage, HPD said

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating a possible road rage shooting that happened in the early hours of Sunday morning on the North Freeway.
Officers said the shooting was reported at around 6 a.m.
When they arrived at the scene, they said they found a man inside his car with two gunshot wounds.
According to authorities, the man was traveling down I-45 when another driver began shooting through his driver's side door.
He was reportedly taken to the hospital in serious but stable condition.
Authorities did not release any information on the gunman.
